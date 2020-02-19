Boling done as LCHS athletic director

Lenoir City High School athletic director Greg Boling is stepping down and will transition into a new role with the school effective at the end of the spring semester.
Boling released a statement Monday morning on Twitter and declined further comment.
“It has been an incredible eight years serving in the AD role,” he said in the statement. “I have had the opportunity to work with the best coaches in the business, along with student athletes that play hard, make good grades and care for one another. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the coaches, teachers, athletes and co-admin that have supported me throughout these past eight years.
However, I want to thank my biggest supporters — my family,” he added. “My wife Marta and my two daughters, Kayland and Holland, have seen the amount of time it takes away from them to serve the student athletes at LC. I am indebted to them for their sacrifices.”
The decision comes as part of the school’s strategic plan and has been in the works since the fall, Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said.
Beginning in August, Boling will take on the new role and remain an assistant principal.
The new position gives Boling responsibility for creating a positive, strong relationship-based school culture, which involves developing and implementing behavior systems, family support and identifying students that need intervention or support.
“One of the things that we want to do is to provide some support services to students, and Greg is one of the best people I know at building relationships with students,” Barker said. “His heart is so passionate for those kids, and anytime that we have a need, he’s just right there with the kids. The high school came to me and said, ‘We have an idea, we would like to do something called dean of students.’ Day in and day out, he’s going to be providing services to students, helping teachers build a culture in their classrooms, helping parents communicate with their kids, working with students on any mentoring needs they may have.”
Boling began his teaching career at Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School in 1993, where he coached boys and girls basketball and golf teams for nearly 20 years. He led the LCIMS boys and girls golf teams to a state final and coached three individual state champions in Kayland Boling, Brandon Hatcher and Tanner Nelson.
Boling became LCHS athletic director in 2012 and was inducted into the LCHS Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
“I’m very appreciative, he has poured his heart and soul in that position, and so I thank him for all that he’s done,” Barker said. “One conversation that I’ve had with him is we all have to be pouring into others who can take our places when we move into something else, and so I see that also as a way he can help build for the future. He has done a good job, and I just need him in a different area. He loves athletics.”
Several candidates have already requested interviews with Barker regarding the athletic director position, but a timetable for replacement has not been set. She hopes to land someone by the end of the spring semester.
Barker will take time to talk with LCHS coaches over the next several weeks to get an idea of what they are looking for in an athletic director.
“Greg’s still doing his thing, but I hope by the end of school we’ll be able to fill it,” she said. “Right now, I’ve got multiple people that have said they’re going to come talk to me, so I’m going to set up those conversations, but it just depends on when we’ve found the right person. I’m in the process of talking with our coaches to find out what they want and what they need in an athletic director, so I want to hear from them first before decisions are made. I want them to have a voice in guiding what that person needs to look like and what skills they need to have because I think that’s something that’s very important.”
