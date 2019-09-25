Bass Club kicks off new season

The Lenoir City High School Bass Club kicked off the 2019-20 fishing season with a bang Saturday when three duos finished in the top 20 in the Tennessee Bass Nation Southeast Region tournament on Watts Bar Lake.
“It went pretty well,” Allen Woods, Bass Club coach, said. “Fishing was tough. It only took 12 pounds to win, but I think it’s cool to see ... this is what I preach to my kids, but you can have one team win everything from your school’s team, but to show you are a team as far as everybody involved, if you’ve got three teams in the top 20, that’s what I like to see rather than one team finishing in the top 10 and everybody finishing in the bottom. I’m well pleased with the way we finished Saturday.”
The team of Avery Johnson and Marshall Smith finished 10th out of 131 boats with a bag of 8.92 pounds.
“I think it’s going to be a very good start to their season,” Woods said. “I know Marshall and Avery came so, so close to qualifying for nationals last year, which would’ve been the first year we had three teams going to the national championship. They fished their tails off, but they went out to do what they do. They were bright-eyed and bush-tailed at 4 o’clock in the morning and ready to go get it done. That’s the only thing I ask out of them. They put their all into it.”
The duo of Brodie Brown and Daniel Ridenour followed with a 14th-place finish of 6.75 pounds, while Hunter Canova and Brent Key rounded out at 18th with 5.79 pounds.
The team’s next tournament is Saturday when they compete in a state open on Dale Hollow Lake.
“The only thing that kind of throws anglers a curveball is they have a slot limit on their smallmouth,” Woods said. “The way their slot limit works is you can keep a smallmouth between 12 and 16 inches. You can have one per angler, but when it reaches 16 to 20 inches, you can’t keep him. It’s screwy that way, but it’s a lake ... there’s shallow grass, there’s deep grass. Dale Hollow was a new twist on things last year, but they’re used to it. This will make it their second trip, so they might be a little more acclimated to it.”
