The Lenoir City High School Bass Club yielded its best result of the season Saturday in a Southeast Tennessee Bass Nation High School tournament trail on Nickajack Lake.
Six of nine LCHS duos weighed in fish, including three top-10 finishes out of 107 total boats.
Zane O'Domirok and John Thompson placed second overall with a bag of 12.76 pounds. Hunter Canova and Brent Key followed close behind in fifth place with a 10.59-pound bag.
Other top-50 finishes were the duo of Micah Bryant and Logan Johnson, who placed 13th with 8.64 pounds; Colby Gatlin and Hunter Proctor, who placed 27th with 5.43 pounds; Brandon Sales and Noah Ward, who placed 33rd with 4.37 pounds; and Brodie Brown and Daniel Ridenour, who placed 50th with 2.02 pounds.
The Bass Club's next tournament will be Nov. 16 on Chickamauga Lake for a Tennessee Bass Nation High School State/Southeast tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.