The Lenoir City High School Bass Club competed in its first Tennessee Bass Nation State Tournament trail Saturday on Dale Hollow Lake.
Only three teams were able to weigh in as Logan Johnson placed 35th. The duos of Dalton Bailey/Hayden Stockett and Zane O’Domirok/John Thompson placed 82nd and 85th, respectively.
“The way the slot limit works on Dale Hollow, it was a tough tournament,” Allen Woods, Bass Club head coach, said. “We had some kids that were catching smallmouth that were outside the slot limit, so they’re throwing away some nice smallmouth because they were over 21 (inches) and weren’t under 16. It was hot and it was difficult for the whole field. It was one of those lakes that we really hadn’t got our handle yet, but the more they fish, the better they’re going to get.”
The team’s next tournament will be Oct. 19 on Cherokee Lake for the Bass Pro Shop High School Tournament Series trail.
“I think the boys have been up there quite a bit, so hopefully, we can put something together,” Woods said. “We’ll have to handle stuff and just see what happens.”
