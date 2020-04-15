Baseball is more than just a game for Loudon High School head coach Jason Lambert.
It’s a way of life.
Colorful memories of breezing through the dirt around the diamond as a child still flood his mind and have propelled his journey into becoming a baseball head coach.
“For me, it started off as a childhood passion and just playing, it was the quintessential feeling of summertime for me,” Lambert said. “I just have these vivid, vivid memories of summertime spending my entire summer at the ballpark, you know, waking up on a Saturday, first game’s at like 9 o’clock in the morning, whether I’m playing or not, and staying there until like 10:30 at night, just spending all day there. That’s just something that’s been extremely engrained in my memory for me, and it just created this passion and love for the game.”
The son of legendary Maryville College basketball coach Randy Lambert, Jason has been around sports his entire life and saw firsthand what the life of a coach was like.
“I played my whole life. I played from the time I was 5 years old and all the way through elementary school, middle school, high school, got a great opportunity to play baseball in college, and coaching has always been a major influence in my life because my dad is a collegiate basketball coach, so I’ve lived with a coach my whole life,” Lambert said. “In some ways, my family was ran like a team, so it became like this normalcy for me. Every day is just being kind of going on recruiting trips with my dad, riding on the bus with his college basketball team, having a 30-man basketball team be like brothers to me, knowing them, their back stories, it was just such a normal thing for me.”
Lambert admittedly struggled with future plans and did not want to follow in his father’s footsteps, but one summer in college change everything.
“Originally as a high-schooler, I said I would never coach,” he said. “The reason I said I would never coach is because I saw what kind of time commitment that I saw my dad have to do and also missing out a lot on some of the important things of my life growing up, and I didn’t want to do that also. I went into college not thinking that I wanted to coach.”
Playing days
Lambert developed into a solid athlete by the time he was a teenager and became a standout player for the decorated Maryville High School Rebels in the early 2000s.
The left-hander made an impact as a first baseman but also saw some time on the mound.
“I primarily played first base, and I played there the whole time,” he said. “... I mean, I love playing in the infield, being part of the action. You know, there’s so much action in the infield and there’s a leadership role at first base, and I really enjoyed that, being very vocal on the field. When I was batting, I batted primarily in the middle of the lineup but as I got into my senior year, I actually led off, I was the lead off guy because I got on base so much.”
Lambert racked up accolades, such as being named to the All-District 4-3A twice and as a selection to All-Region 3-3A and All-Blount County baseball teams.
“It wasn’t anything too stellar, but we also played in a pretty tough region and district with Farragut and Bearden, so I got to play against some unbelievable players,” he said. “I got to play against Kyle Waltrip, who was a first-round draft pick for the (Minnesota) Twins in 2004. It was a good experience.”
Following his senior year at MHS in 2004, Lambert jumped on an offer to play baseball at his father’s alma mater Maryville College, where he starred as an outfielder and designated hitter.
One of his best memories as a Scot came in 2007 when he played a role in helping the team clinch the NCAA Division 3 Great South Athletic Conference championship.
“In college, of course the only dog pile I had ever been a part of as a player was when we won the conference championship my junior year, which was an unbelievable experience,” Lambert said. “That year, I actually was a full-time DH because I had shoulder surgery following my sophomore year from a torn rotator cuff. My senior year, just a special memory was I hit a home run like 460 feet on senior night, which was special. All my friends and family were there. ... That was nice.”
Becoming a coach
While in high school and college, Lambert continued to wrestle with the idea of becoming a coach or pursing another plan until a group of young, local baseball kids inclined his heart to make a decision.
“I had always done camps. I had always coached kids up in camps ever since my time in high school. I was always doing camps and was just a little summer gig every now and then,” he said. “I got to coach The Winning Edge, which was the name of our team with one of my best friends, Brown Watson, and The Winning Edge was a bunch of local kids, and it was just a really fun experience getting to lead that little program, play in tournaments, it was a lot of fun. I had decided at that point, it was like I decided I want to teach, I want to go into coaching. Do I want to pursue college coaching, or I do I want to pursue high school coaching?”
Lambert took a leap of faith and decided to pursue high school coaching.
He received his first high school job working as a volunteer assistant at Knox Central High School under former head coach Danny Sharp in 2008.
“I got my first start in coaching in internship at the University of Tennessee ... and I got my student teaching placement at Central High School and when I got in there one of the first things I did was I went and I found out who the head baseball coach was,” Lambert said. “I went into Danny’s room, I introduced myself, told him I played ball and told him that I wanted to volunteer. He gave me the opportunity to come and coach on his JV team and assist on varsity and learn from him, and he taught me some great lessons.
“I’ll never forget one of them, and one of the lessons was never lose sleep over a baseball game,” he added. “It was after we lost a tough game, and I was beating myself up ... he said, ‘No, I’m going to be OK. I’m going to go home to my kids and my wife, and I’m going to sleep good. One thing I’ve learned is I’m never going to lose sleep over a baseball game.’ That really hit home for me.”
Lambert helped guide the Bobcats to a region title as well as district regular season and tournament championships in his one season at Central.
He returned home in 2009 after jumping on a teaching opportunity at Maryville Middle School. He spent his first year at MMS coaching the boys basketball team before accepting an assistant coach position for the MHS baseball team.
“Danny had mentioned that he wasn’t going to do it for very much longer to stick it out and he was going to let me take it over there, but I had an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” he said. “I wanted to teach and coach where I grew up. ... In the interview, they asked, ‘Would you be open to coaching?’ I said, ‘I’ll do whatever it takes. I’ll do whatever you need me to do’.”
Lambert had the unique opportunity of joining the same coaching staff he had as a player but experienced the tragic loss of an assistant coach and longtime friend soon after taking the job.
“It was pretty neat ... Jimmy Gaylor was the head coach, Landon Coleman was his No. 1 assistant and Steven Coleman was also coaching as well, and I got to work with them,” he said. “Steven, who was a great, great person, he was suffering from brain cancer and actually passed away not long after I took the job, and that was a tough time, it was a tough thing for everybody. We were really, really close together and his family, really close with their parents as well, and I stayed on staff and kind of took over Steven’s position, which was the head JV coach.”
After five years of hard work and hundreds of practices, Lambert decided to pursue his first head coaching job with the Rebels following Gaylor’s departure in 2015.
However, Lambert’s hopes fell just short when MHS decided to hire former Knoxville Catholic High School’s Adam Sullivan. Lambert remained on staff despite the decision and “learned a lot in that one year” under Sullivan.
“We had a lot of fun, it was a good time because we were all young,” Sullivan said. “He was a part of the first game on our brand new field and stuff like that, so there’s some good memories there. It was nice just to have good guys around when you’re trying to make a transition into a new job. He did a great job and was a good disciplinarian.”
A new home
The itch to become a head coach was getting larger by the day for Lambert when the position opened up at Loudon High School following the conclusion of the 2015 season.
Former LHS and University of Tennessee standout Aaron Everett rebuilt the Redskins’ program in three years and led them to the Class 2A state tournament in his final season before accepting an assistant coaching job at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
It was going to take a special job for Lambert to be willing to leave his home, and he knew Loudon was a special program.
“I just wanted to run a program the way that I had wanted to run it. I had learned so much from coaching experiences before and learned maybe even the most under the one year I coached under Adam Sullivan,” he said. “The job at Loudon had opened up, and I had known as a player that Loudon was always in the mix, very, very talented 2A team. I knew that it would be a good place to keep going and try to take hold of a program.”
He applied and interviewed for the opening shortly thereafter. LHS administration knew they had found the right man.
Lambert had some big shoes to fill following Everett’s run and former head coach Bill Thompson, who amassed 743 wins, two Class 2A quarterfinal appearances, 11 district titles, three region championships and a state runner-up finish in 39 years.
“I knew that Jason wanted to be a head coach, and I was excited because he had told me he was interested in the Loudon job,” Sullivan said. “I had coached at Catholic and used to be in the same district as Loudon and Bill Thompson, and we had some battles. They always had a tough-nosed team, and I said, ‘Look, it’s a good baseball school, I think you’d really enjoy it.’ I called Bill and said, ‘Hey, I don’t know what you’re wanting to do with this, I don’t know if you have any pull at all, but I think Jason would be really good.’ Bill gave him that shot, and it’s paid off.”
Since taking the reins in 2016, Lambert has done a solid job of rebuilding the Redskins’ program. He has accumulated a 56-49 overall record and guided the Redskins to a historic 24-11 season in 2019 that yielded a District 5-2A championship, Region 3-3A championship, Class 2A Sectional championship and a Class 2A state quarterfinal berth.
“The hardest thing to do is teach guys what it takes to be a consistent winner, and I felt like we were getting there right after our run last year,” Lambert said. “I felt like we were really on the upturn after exceeding our expectations and providing our guys opportunities to train and improve almost on a yearly basis. It’s a game, and we want to train that way and make it fun. ... There’s just so much value to that, and it’s so applicable to everyday life.”
A large part of Lambert’s success has been implementing a strong baseball culture within the school and in the community.
“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to ignite baseball as a sport and grow it in Loudon County, try to encourage any baseball player with any ability that wants to take the game seriously, grow as a player, we want them at Loudon High School — every single one of them,” he said. “That’s from Philadelphia, North, Fort Loudoun ... any ball player in our county that can play the the game, we want them at Loudon High School.”
Four seniors signed to play collegiate baseball last year, including 2019 Class 2A All-State pitcher Nathan Hickman.
“When he first got to Loudon, he kind of had to change the whole culture of the baseball team and at first, people were really skeptical about his coaching tactics and stuff, but after high school, I just realized he tried to help us the whole way,” Hickman said. “He tried to prepare everybody for college baseball because that’s what he expected out of everybody if that’s what we wanted to do. He was real hard and disciplined and doing the right thing at all times because everybody always had eyes on us.”
Hickman concluded his freshman season at Walters State Community College on a high note and credits Lambert for the success.
“He was always big on arm care and arm development,” Hickman said. “Over the winter, we had this program and it kind of helped me gain velocity, and he always was big on shoulder care and taking care of our arm, so I feel like that really helped me prolong my career and helped me prevent injury in high school.”
Four more seniors from the 2020 class will sign to play baseball at the next level.
“We sent four guys on athletic scholarship last year to play baseball,” Lambert said. “This year, we’ve played four games and we’re also sending four guys on athletic scholarship, and we’re going to continue to do it every single year. We haven’t even talked about our junior class that’s going to be moving on. Trey (Willis) is getting plenty of looks. If Ryland (Watson) is looking to play college baseball, we’ll get him a look to play somewhere.
“If McKenzie Lunsford was still playing ball, he’d be there,” he added. “I had a letter just recently from the University of Memphis trying to get him to come to a prospect showcase. We are turning kids into a college baseball factory outlet, we’re pushing them out there. That’s what last year meant for our program, it meant for all of our players. It helps us gain credibility, not only in our own community and with the kids that want to play ball, but also helps us gain credibility amongst college coaches.”
While Lambert’s hometown is one county over, his heart is clearly at home in Loudon, and he is entrenching himself to create his own stamp on one of the most storied high school baseball programs in the state.
He admits it would not possible without the consistent support of the Loudon community, which is ultimately what makes the LHS head baseball coach such a unique position.
“Loudon is the ultimate high school baseball town, it’s the quintessential, small-town USA where they rally behind their athletes and their school, and it is incredible the amount of support we get,” he said. “... There’s just so much support from our town, and the love that our fans give us, not just families, but everyone that comes out to the games that help us and support us by just wearing our gear around town, it’s just an unbelievable feeling to have that much love behind us.
“It’s not just baseball, I think it’s just the mentality of the town and what it means to get behind their kids and to love them,” he added. “I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to be here because of the undying support we’ve got day in and day out from everyone.”
