Following a slate of non-region games, all three Loudon County high school football teams return to region action Friday night.
The Loudon High School Redskins are riding high after putting on a dominant performance start to finish in a 56-7 win over Sequoyah High School. With the victory, the Redskins are off to their best start since the 2014 season when they advanced to the Class 4A semifinals.
For LHS head coach Jeff Harig, this season has a similar feel.
“Anytime you start off undefeated and set yourself up to do great things at the end of the year, it reminds you of those times when you actually did it,” he said. “2014 was one of those examples, and I don’t remember the time we started undefeated before that. I think maybe it was 1999 or something like that, but regardless, that was a special season, and the talent of this team reflects a little bit of that team of 2014.”
The Redskins were off to an 0-4 start this time last season. One year later, the atmosphere around the program and community is completely different.
However, Harig is aware of the issues that can arise from staying too high off a win.
“That’s maturity and leadership, not only from me as a coach, but from our seniors understanding that one slip up and it can be ruined,” he said. “Signal (Mountain) is more than capable of doing that, so it really is more of a daily battle — it’s a struggle. We’ve trained for that, and I hope they understand that way back in July, Monday is as important as Tuesday and Tuesday is as important as Thursday in our training program. That mindset is in our program, but it is a struggle for us as coaches to rein them back in because everybody all of a sudden has four games worth of highlights they’ve been watching of themselves.”
The Redskins will look to clinch their second region win of the season Friday on the road against the Signal Mountain High School Eagles (2-2, 0-1).
Signal Mountain defeated Loudon 28-7 in last year’s meeting and will be looking to make it two years in a row with its physical style of play.
“From the time the ball is snapped to the time the whistle blows, the thing that really stands out to me is how hard they play,” Harig said. “They play from snap to whistle as hard as any team we play. They’re not the biggest team, but they are physical. The biggest thing is I believe they’re well-coached, they’re fundamental and they play with great effort and discipline. If we match that from them, then I like our chances.”
Harig plans to emphasize discipline this week in practice because he believes the Eagles’ intensity could potentially draw unnecessary penalties.
“Teams sometimes frustrate you when they play from snap to whistle,” he said. “When the play’s over, you think the play should be over and they’re still fighting. We have to make sure we hold our discipline and match our effort because I’ve been very impressed through the first four games with how hard they play.”
Senior defensive lineman Emerson Tripp is well-acquainted with Signal Mountain’s style, but has confidence in the Redskins’ defense to stop the run.
Through four games, the Redskins have given up an average of 8.5 points per game.
“I know they’re fast, and I know we’ll definitely come at them with a four-man front a little bit more than we have in the past,” Tripp said. “We’re just going to have to play well, maintain our gaps and play our positions. I think the success has been affected by everybody getting to the ball and maintaining our roles as well as forcing turnovers.”
Heading into the season, the coaching staff developed a two-platoon system along the offensive and defensive lines that has so far helped team depth.
“I think it’s worked out pretty well,” Tripp said. “We’re able to get a lot of guys rest. Getting Brodie Brown last week was huge, so we were able to get rest on offense and defense both ways, so I definitely think it’s beneficial in the long run.”
Panthers look to reboundThe Lenoir City High School Panthers (1-3, 0-1 Region 4-5A) are coming off a tough 20-7 loss to Carter High School and are off to their worst start since the 2016 season.
LCHS head coach Jeff Cortez will have his hands full again this week when the Panthers travel to take on the Rhea County High School Golden Eagles (3-0, 1-0), who handily defeated Carter 42-6 in the first game of the season.
“This is going to be our sixth bus trip to Rhea County High School in the last four years,” Cortez said. “This will be our fourth straight year we’ve played them. They’re very consistent in how they operate, so that gives us some familiarity even if they’ve kind of changed ... you know, Wing-T to the Power-T to the Shotgun-T to the option offense they used last year. The steady part of them is they’re physical, they’re athletic and they play extremely hard. We definitely know the path to Rhea County.”
The Golden Eagles amassed more than 360 rushing yards Friday in a 27-20 win over Region 4-5A foe Walker Valley High School. The offense is led by the three-pronged attack of Dalton Hampton, Jackson Langley and Ryan Young.
“The key for us is we’ve got to figure out how to flip the script,” Cortez said. “We’ve got to maximize our opportunities — we can’t flounder any. We’ve got to make them punt many times. For a huddle team that’s a Wing-T team, they snap the ball an awful lot. They do not waste any time, so we’ve got to make them punt the ball multiple times a half. It would be nice if we could get some fumbles and recoveries each half and make them play from behind.”
Langley and Hampton combined for 325 yards and three touchdowns against the Mustangs, which poses a threat for a Panthers defense that has given up an average of 29 points per game this season.
LCHS senior Jonah Rittenhouse will play a major role on both sides of the ball, but especially at linebacker where reads and eye discipline are key.
“They’re a run-based team,” Rittenhouse said. “They power it up your throat. If we can stop them ... the defensive line and the linebackers are going to be a big part in this week’s game. They’re going to run, run, run and they’re going to get us used to that, and then they’re going to try to throw the ball as they’ve done the past three years. We’ve got to contain that, and if we do that, then we’ve got a pretty good shot of winning this game.”
Cherokees rolling
Despite several lightning delays Friday night, the Greenback School Cherokees (2-2, 1-0 Region 2-1A) picked up an important non-region victory against the Oneida High School Indians.
Greenback head coach Greg Ryan was pleased with the performance, especially on offense. The Cherokees managed to put up more than 400 total yards against one of the stingiest defenses in Class 2A.
“First of all, Tony Lambert’s a defensive guy, and he’s probably recognized as amongst all the coaches in the state of Tennessee as being one of the best defensive coaches that there is,” Ryan said. “Anytime you face a team like Oneida, you don’t expect to just put up huge numbers and score a lot of points. Usually, if you beat them or they beat you, it’s ugly. For us to put up 400 yards plus against a Tony Lambert-coached defense, it says a lot.”
The Cherokees will look to carry that momentum Friday in a home matchup against the Oliver Springs High School Bobcats (3-1, 0-0 Region 2-1A).
The teams have met four times in the last two seasons, with the Cherokees dominating the series.
“We know a lot about each other, playing each other twice the last couple of years,” Ryan said. “From watching film, they haven’t changed a whole lot, and I’m sure if they’ve watched film on us, they’ll see that we haven’t changed a whole lot. Oliver Springs is a very physical football team. I hope they say the same thing about us. Last year, the advantage we had over Oliver Springs was a speed issue. I still think that can still be an advantage for us with our overall team speed. I don’t think it’s going to be anything about one team tricking the other.”
The Bobcats are on a three-game win streak, including consecutive blowouts over Rockwood and Northview Academy.
However, Ryan feels confident in his defense to stop the Bobcats’ multiple offense.
“Coming into the season, we had a lot of experiments,” he said. “Josiah Millsaps never played inside linebacker in our system. Hazen Carleton never played linebacker in his life. Holden (Willis) and Wyatt (Rutgerson) were playing corners. So we had a lot of ideas on paper on the preseason that we thought were good ideas. Now, I think we’re finally getting guys in the right position.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.