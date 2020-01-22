A time to celebrate

Coaches, players and staff, as well as parents and guests from the community, gathered Sunday afternoon at Loudon High School to celebrate the Redskins’ historic 13-1 season.
The banquet recognized all Redskin letter winners, All-Region/All-State selections and legacy trophy award winners.
“The great thing is we have legacy awards, so to be able to give out our legacy awards every year, I think it helps make this a special time regardless of season,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “To add to that, the fact that it was a 13-1 season to celebrate, those are always fun. We had All-State players, we had All-Region superlative players, All-Region Player of the Year, All-Region Offensive Player of the Year, so when you celebrate those kinds of things, that’s what’s fun, that’s what’s easy. But it is a special time no matter how we do it, and we get families of the past back and are able to award those kind of awards as well.”
Harig kicked off the banquet by recognizing the coaching staff for being named the Region 3-3A Staff of the Year, which includes Bobby Bingham, Ben Everett, Jamison Harig, Josh Hawkins, Jesse Henry, Candics Jones, Matt Kleinschmidt and Dennis Stewart.
In addition, Jeff Harig was named All-Region 3-3A Coach of the Year, and Jones was named Assistant Coach of the Year for his duties as offensive coordinator.
A plethora of Redskins received All-Region 3-3A superlatives, including Drew Jackson, Keaton Harig, Tyler Whitfield, Kyle Smallen, Noah Burnette, Max Marcum, Emerson Tripp, Jesse Robinson, Koby Dockins, McKenzie Lunsford, Kaylob Wolever, Devan Nichols and Dakota Clemmer.
Keaton Harig and Whitfield were also named to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State team.
Jackson was voted the All-Region 3-3A Most Valuable Player and was also named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association and TnFCA All-State teams. He also starred on the East team in the Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic.
He led the Redskins with 1,415 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, while also adding four more scores as a receiver. He was an impact player on defense as a cornerback and came away with two crucial interceptions in the 33-14 win over the Red Bank High School Lions in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
“I mean, it’s just great to have all this in my memories, just going out on a bang,” Jackson said. “Having all these awards, being on top ... just going out on top, it’s just great.”
Jackson, along with 16 other seniors, knew the 2019 season could be special.
“I guess we just all bought into it and we all bought into the motto,” Jackson said. “The way this summer went, we just bought into Coach Henry’s motto of staying focused in the weight room and it would all come out on the field, so that’s all that we did.”
“The main thing that I felt like excelled us this year was leadership,” Tripp added. “Leadership from, obviously, 17 different seniors so everybody brought something different to the table. That led to a lot of our success. It was an amazing year. There were some personal goals that I set that I didn’t quite meet, but that’s life. Hopefully, I go onto the next level and accomplish the things I want to accomplish.”
Jeff Harig did not foresee the team excelling the way it did, but he believed the group had the potential for another deep playoff run. He said the team lacked focus in practice but always showed up on Friday nights.
“I envisioned it enough to make it a goal, yes, so it’s tough in life anytime you set high goals to reach them,” he said. “There was only one goal that we didn’t reach, and that was to beat Alcoa, so everything else we did. When you talk to Drew Jackson, you lay out a path to where, ‘You do what you’re supposed to do in January, February, March, April, May — you can become the region MVP,’ so we envisioned that. You talk to Keaton, ‘Do your things, take care of the ball and all that stuff, you can become the Offensive Player of the Year.’ We had those plans in place as goals, but they did what it took to go make it happen.
“It’s tough when you have two or three players get recognized as All-Region because as we know, it takes 88 players, 88 positions to play the game, and there’s a lot of unnoticed guys that got noticed tonight that made this thing happen, too,” he added. “It was a total team effort, and I think the health of our team and the consistency of our team is what made it successful.”
The Redskins opened with a 54-20 win over the Greenback School Cherokees to set the tone for the season. Loudon won the final nine regular-season games, including three dominant wins in the Class 3A playoffs to reach a 13-0 record for the first time since 2014.
Jeff Harig believes wins over Red Bank were two of the biggest of his coaching career.
“Obviously, it’s the way we started at Greenback,” he said. “Up to this point when we didn’t have Drew, we struggled. This group showed that even though Drew was cramping, we could still win without him, and I think that really set us up going forward with that confidence to win the Loudon County championship, but then going to Red Bank and doing something that I don’t know that we believed we could do. We thought we could, but we didn’t know but to be able to do that and beat Red Bank twice was obviously very, very special. When you’re the No. 3 team in the state, I believe that’s about where we fit in.”
Loudon’s run came to a end Nov. 29 in a 56-0 loss to the Alcoa High School Tornadoes in the Class 3A semifinals. Despite falling short of the Class 3A championship, the 2019 season will go down as one of the best in program history.
“Oh, it means a lot,” Tripp said. “History is my favorite subject in school, so to be a part of a piece of history is amazing. 13-1 is a historic season, so be being a part of that is awesome. It means a lot to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.