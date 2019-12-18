Patrina Mae Shirk Walker, 72, of Loudon, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home.
Patrina attended Grace Baptist Church and was a retired school nurse who worked at Highland Park Elementary School. Most of all, Patrina loved her family and cherished being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Patrina was preceded in death by her parents, William and Geneva Shirk; and sisters, Patricia Cowart and Brenda Cunningham.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Freddie Gene Walker; daughter and son-in-law, Candida and Juddson Guice; sons and daughter-in-law, Keith Walker and Kevin and Lori Walker; grandchildren, Caitlyn and Alec Guice, Matthew Walker, Margaret Louise Walker, Annabelle Walker, Victoria Walker and Vanna Ivy Walker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Carol Shirk and Bill and Melissa Shirk; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Jim Bridges; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends gathered at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment with the Revs. Johnnie Walker and Jeff Waldrop officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patrina’s name to Hospice Promise Foundation Knoxville, in care of U.T. Hospice, 4435 Valley View Drive, Suite 104 A, Knoxville, TN 37917.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
