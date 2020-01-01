On behalf of Mile of Dimes of Loudon Inc., and the Philadelphia Community Chest, I would like to thank those who helped us provide 171 large boxes of food to the needy in the Loudon and Philadelphia areas at Christmas.
We especially appreciate the assistance by Bob Uremovich and the other employees of Food City in Loudon who provided us a place in the store to assemble the boxes and a lot of labor to get the job done quickly. Numerous individuals from the community showed up to help pack and prepare boxes for delivery. Many of these same people and other volunteers got up early Christmas Eve to see that the boxes were delivered to recipients.
A special thanks goes to the Loudon Fire and Police departments. Together they provided toys and gifts to recipient families in Loudon that had children in the household.
Of course, none of this would be possible without money. We are especially grateful to those who gave. These include the United Way of Loudon County and those who contributed to it, Food City’s Race Against Hunger, the McGill-Click Coffee Club and Tennessee Packaging, which provided all the boxes at no charge.
With your help the lives of a lot of our neighbors were made a little brighter this Christmas.
Jim Thomason
Loudon
