We’ve heard so much about free health care for all but for what purpose and to what end?
As a nation, the U.S. spends far more money on health care than any other. Yet as a nation we consistently rank No. 48 in terms of overall health, wellness and longevity.
It seems we need to redefine and reevaluate U.S. health care, placing much greater emphasis on preventing and not merely treating disease and illness.
Steve Davis
Lenoir City
