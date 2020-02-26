I want to take this opportunity to publicly support John Marius’ letter to the editor published in the Feb. 12 edition of the News-Herald. He wrote concerning Loudon County Commission’s opposition to allowing refugees/immigrants — human beings — into Loudon County.
When I read the headline and news story reporting, “County opposes refugees,” I was embarrassed. Though living in Knox County presently, I have been a Loudon County resident for more than 30 years and have been proud of its accomplishments. This one action changed “proud” to “embarrassed.”
Thanks to Marius for expressing my beliefs so succinctly is his letter — making us aware that “human beings” coming into Loudon County are much like our ancestors, who sought a better life, a living wage and security in a place having a rule of law.
Marius asks that we, “Give newcomers time. They will come to enrich our society,“ as did ancestors before them. To this I add, amen.
Thank you, John Marius.
Maxine McKinney Mantooth
Knoxville
