The recent unanimous vote by Loudon County Commission to reject the settlement of refugees in our county disappoints me greatly but, to be frank, does not surprise me in the least. This is how people speak when terrified of those different from themselves.
I hate to be the harbinger of bad news but once an immigrant enters the United States, he or she can settle their family anywhere he or she chooses. It is only a matter of time before county commissioners will see people whose skin is a different shade from theirs, who pray to a god or gods they are unfamiliar with, whose customs make no sense and who speak in a language their ears can’t decipher. These immigrants, like the millions who preceded them, will ultimately assimilate. And our county will be both stronger and better for it.
Future generations will look upon the “brave” proclamation of our county commission and see only the misguided action of a frightened group of people bound and determined to stay the hand of progress, even if to do so, they have to defy the teachings of their own faith.
“I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” Matthew 25:35
Jan Hahn
Lenoir City
