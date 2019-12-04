Christina Erin Myers is a Myers only by marriage. Christina Erin Wilmoth is her maiden name.
Our dad was Sherman Myers. He raised six boys and one girl. When he passed in 1975, he had nothing in material things to leave us. However, he left us a heritage: work for what you need or want and be honest in all things.
We would never steal from someone else what we could work for. None of us has or had much, but what we have we earned.
I’m so proud of the Sherman and Vernie Myers family and thankful I am a part.
Curtis L. Myers
Lenoir City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.