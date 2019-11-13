Winnie T. McAlister, 90, of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly Nov. 4, 2019, at her home.
She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. Winnie loved to crochet and was known to her grandson as the “Crochet Queen.”
She wa preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Biddix; parents, George and Emma Thomas; brothers and sisters, Roy Thomas, Jack Thomas, Juanita Parker, Jake Thomas, George Thomas, Jane Bokan, Robert Thomas; an infant brother; and the father of her children, Franklin A. McAlister Sr.
She is survived by her children, Eva Biddix and husband, James, Frank McAlister and wife, Rita, George McAlister and wife, Susie, and Charles McAlister; grandchildren, Ted McAlister, Doug Hroch, Nicholas McAlister and Anthony and Casey McAlister; great-grandchildren, Alexis McAlister, Kiera McAlister, Jackson McAlister, Waylon McAlister, Sarah Jane McAlister, Isabella Trent, Nicholas Trent and Nathan Trent; and nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Revs. Dwight Torbett and Tony Bandy officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. Friday and proceeded to McAlister Family Cemetery on New Hope Road in Philadelphia for graveside services at 11 a.m.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
