Wilma Jean Gartrell, 79, a 36-year resident of Chester, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Born in Lenoir City to Clarence Boyd and Wilma Ruth Shinpaugh Goodwin, Mrs. Gartrell attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she met Cecil Eugene “Gene” Gartrell, her loving husband of 59 years. After many years and many moves as a naval officer’s wife, Mrs. Gartrell settled happily in Chester and embarked on a 30-year career as a Realtor, most recently with Long and Foster.
Mrs. Gartrell was an active member of Chester Baptist Church for 35 years. She was an avid walker and enjoyed her daily two-mile walk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Goodwin.
Wilma is survived by her husband; two sons, David Christian Gartrell and wife, Susan, and Ryan Andrew Gartrell and wife, Mandy; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Haley, William and Jordan Gartrell; sister, Linda Goodwin Cornett and husband, Earnie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Chester chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross by visiting www.redcross.org in memory of Wilma Gartrell.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
