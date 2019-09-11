William Randy Irons, 57, met his Lord on Sunday, Sept. 8, after a prolonged battle with cancer.
He was born in Athens on March 21, 1962, and was raised in the Pond Hill community. A 1980 graduate of McMinn County High School, Randy went on to graduate from Carson-Newman College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration and then New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary where he received his master’s of divinity. He pastored at the following churches: First Baptist in Doyle, First Baptist in Tellico Plains, Grace Baptist in Morristown, First Baptist in White Pine, First Baptist in Winter Beach, Fla.; and Prospect Baptist in Loudon. He was most recently the director of missions in Union County, Ky.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Claude Irons; and his sister, Revonda Webb and her husband, David.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 38 years, Karla; three children, Lincoln Irons and his wife, Kerrian, Dallas Fitzpatrick and her husband, Tom, and Kaitlin Norton and her husband, Ben; mother, Sybol Irons; brother, Rick Irons and his wife, Rhonda; brother, Keith Irons and his wife, Melinda; sister, Ginger Irons; eight loving grandchildren, Abram, Sophia, Harper, Henry, Tateum, Rhett, Stetson and Jocelyn.
A legacy of serving the Lord will follow him for all those who ever knew him. A testament to his life is just how many people have been impacted by his passing. We do not mourn his gain, for he is worshiping at the feet of his Savior. We mourn our loss, for we are left behind to figure out how to live our lives without him.
Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, at New Providence Baptist Church in Loudon. Receiving of friends will be 5-7 p.m. with a celebration service immediately following.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
