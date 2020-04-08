William Philip Gore, born Feb. 20, 1940, in Kings Mountain, N.C., passed away April 4, 2020, at his home in Lenoir City.
Phil was raised in Oak Ridge. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville College of Engineering and retired from Oak Ridge K-25 Plant as a professional engineer. Phil loved to travel, with his trips including time in England, Las Vegas, California and several cruises to Alaska, the Panama Canal and a honeymoon trip to the Caribbean.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Weems Gore; his parents, William P. Gore and Gertrude Caldwell Gore; and sisters, Janice Medkiff and Jean Hickle.
Phil is survived by his wife, Helen Smallen Gore; three step-daughters, Robin Aho (Allen) of Shedd, Ore., Deann Nix (Steve) of Lenoir City and Stacy Green (Tom) of Maryville; and three nephews, John Hickle (Sofia) of Orlando, Fla., Bill Hickle (Debbie) of Rolla, Mo., and Steve Hickle (Lisa) of St. Charles, Mo.
The family would like to express a heartfelt "thank you" to Amedysis Hospice and Professional Case Management for their care and support.
Private family services will be held.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.