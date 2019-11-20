William Paul Gallaher, 66, of Lenoir City, passed away Nov. 11, 2019.
Paul was a member of Kingston Pike Baptist Church. He was retired from his Marine Design business after 35 years. Paul enjoyed being in the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, bicycles and walking.
He is joined in death by his wife, Donna Sue Gallaher; parents, William and Vida Gallaher; and sisters, Alice Gallaher and Frances Kennedy.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Wesley Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Paul and Sarah Gallaher; grandson, Tylor Johnson; granddaughter, Natalie Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Pam Gallaher; brother-in-law, Hubert Kennedy; father-in-law and mother–in-law, Donnie and Charlotte Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services followed at 2 p.m. with the Revs. Ronny Jones and Gary Lynn officiating. A private interment will be held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
