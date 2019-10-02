William Kenneth “Kenny” Clowers, 80, of Loudon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
He was a member of Valley View Freewill Baptist Church. He worked at Monterey Mushroom and Maremont before his retirement.
Kenny was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Chrisman; parents, Gordon and Mable Clowers; a sister, Evelyn Dunsmore; father-in-law and mother-in-law, the Rev. E.H. and Marie Brock; and family dog, Tiny.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally Brock Clowers; daughters, Missy Clowers and Kendra Duncan and husband, Mike; son, Donnie Clowers; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, all of Loudon; sisters, Dorothy Maples, Sandra Littleton of Lenoir City and Alma Ward and husband, Calloway, of Vonore; and brother-in-law, Rex Dunsmore of Sweetwater.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Roy, Jan and Bethany of Caris Hospice.
The funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Loudon Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Fortman officiating. Graveside service was at 2 p.m. Sunday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service.
Loudon Funeral Home and cremations is honored to serve Mr. Clower’s family.
