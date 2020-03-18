William Glynn House Jr., 83, of Loudon, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Parkwest Hospital following a brief illness. Bill, as he was affectionately known to friends and family, was born to the late William Glynn and Lydia Fay Davis House in Florence, Ala. Bill served his country for eight years in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Air National Guard while also spending 25 years as an employee of Maremont. Bill was a disciple of Jesus Christ. He was an active and devoted member of the Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and taught Sunday School for 42 years. He enjoyed preparing young men as a Boy Scout leader and was a member of the Loudon Lions Club where he served as past president. As a young boy, Bill developed a lifelong thirst for knowledge. He loved studying geography and reading through the encyclopedia which opened up the world to him. He was a kind and gentle man who was devoted to his family and a loving husband to his wife of 51 years, Mary Sue Eldridge House; daughter and son in-law, Malissa and Chris Berdit of Loudon; brother and sister in-law, Gus and Patsy House of Cookeville; nephews and spouses, Bo (Audrey) House, Richard (Laura) House and Ethan (Karen) House; and step-nieces, Karen Tarr and Lynn Birdwell.
Services honoring and remembering Bill House will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at McGill Click chapel with the Rev. Mark Hester and Merritt Brakebill officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, in Loudon County Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force and the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Loudon, TN 37774.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.