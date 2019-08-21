William Dexter Scarbrough, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home.
Bill was a member of Central United Methodist Church. He retired from TDS and was past president of Concord Telephone Exchange.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mignon; parents, Jim and Blanche Scarbrough; and sister, Charlotte Webster.
He is survived by his daughter, Michele Scarbrough Vondy (Eric); son, Kyle Scarbrough (Jennifer Hunnicutt); six grandchildren, Kayla, Christopher, Karley, Scotty, Kylee and Madison; brother, Jim Scarbrough (Mary Jo); sister, Betty Easton; sister-in-law, Brenda Welch; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends gathered at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
