Willard Lynn “Buddy” Bivens, 68, of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home.
Buddy was a retired truck driver and attended Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, “Sug” and “Pete” Bivens.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sherry Hanson Bivens; children, Tony Bivens (Tammy) of Lenoir City, Carston McKee (Lynn) of Lenoir City and Samuel Bivens (Jessica) of Bremerton, Wash.; grandchildren, Amanda, Candace, Chelsi, Chasiti, Jeremias, Kaitlyn, Carmen, Karie, Samuel Jr., Tony Jr., and Dane; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Mackenzie, McKinlee, Paisley, Caroline, Berkleigh, Lilah and Cameron; and sister, Rose Bivens.
The family will receive friends 4-5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
