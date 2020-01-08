Wanda Sue Cox, 63, of Loudon, passed away suddenly Jan. 3, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Vina Cox; brother, William Cox; and sister, Carolyn Walker.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Bright; brother, Bobby Fields, both of Loudon; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Rick Harrell officiating. Family and friends gathered at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens Mausoleum for entombment services.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
