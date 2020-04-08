Wanda Ruth Eller, 79, of Loudon, went to be with Jesus on Monday, April 6, 2020.
She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time singing, cooking and loving on her family.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Eller; son, Mike D. Eller; parents, Willie and Dora Thompson; brothers, Gene, Bill, Rocky, Mervin and Donnie; and sisters, Alma Nix Moore and Bernice Anderson.
She is survived by sons, Jeff L. Eller and Steve Eller and wife, Malissa; grandchildren, Tyler and Ashlyn Eller, Heather Peak and husband, Casey, Kaitlyn Sharp, Whitney Olszewski and husband, Matthew, and Jacob Eller; sisters, Joyce Colvard and husband, Gene, and Mary Shell and husband, Johnny; brothers, Chic Thompson and wife, Peggy, David Thompson and wife, Petey, and Sam Thompson and wife, Deb; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date and will be announced by Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations.
