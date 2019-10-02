Virginia Lethgo, 75, of Loganville, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Mrs. Lethgo retired from Lucent Technologies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard "Ben" Lethgo, in 2013; and her grandson, Daniel Lethgo, in 2016.
She is survived by her son, Richard Lethgo of Monroe, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Samantha Lethgo of Monroe, Ga.; grandchildren, Brandon Lethgo, Jake and Kendalle Lethgo, Jodi and Daniel Richardson and Zackery Lethgo; great-grandchildren, Murphy Lethgo, Quinn Lethgo and Silas Richardson; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Tracy Hatcher of Jamestown; sister, Debbie Porter of Lenoir City; and brother, Billy Bluford of Lenoir City.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Loganville, Ga., chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Schrimsher officiating. Inurnment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
