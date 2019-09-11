Virgil F. Fritts, 79, of Belleville, Mich., passed away Sept. 3, 2019.
He was born March 12, 1940, in Lenoir City, the son of William Franklin and Frances Elizabeth Collins Fritts. He worked for Norfolk and Southern Railroad for a few years and retired from General Motors after 26 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, walks in the woods, cutting grass and his tractors. He also liked poker and euchre.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Linda E. Herwarth Fritts; six children, Melinda (Matt) Horvath of Michigan, Henry Kowalski of New Mexico, Greg (Kim) Kowalski of Illinois, Jeff (Kelly) Kowalski of North Carolina, Doug Kowalski of Michigan and Wendy (Will) Johnson of Massachusetts; 19 grandchildren, including Leah Soutar of Michigan; eight great-grandchildren; four siblings, Margaret Lee, Stella (Samuel) Varner, Nellie Armstrong and Bobby Fritts, all of Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeff Fritts; four sisters, Mable Sharp, Susan Wright, Hazel Wampler and Mildred Fritts; and two brothers, Woodrum and Harold Fritts.
Visitation was Friday with a funeral Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville, Mich. Interment was in Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock. Memorials can be sent to the American Lung Association.
