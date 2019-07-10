Viola “Ruth” Sutton, 82, of Lenoir City passed away July 2, 2019.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a seamstress who also enjoyed making quilts.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Leon V. Sutton; parents, Floyd and Frances Morgan; daughter-in-law, Pam Sutton; and siblings, Stanley Morgan, Lynn Morgan, Betty “Blondie” Morgan and Danny Morgan.
She is survived by her sons, Rick Sutton and Charles Sutton and daughters-in-law; grandchildren, Jason Sutton, Clinton Sutton and wife, Jennifer, and Preston Sutton; great-grandchildren, twin girls, Shelby and Bailey Sutton, and Mikayla Evanush; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Patricia Morgan; sisters, Wilma “Cookie” Morgan and Ellen Adams; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family received friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Jack Palmer officiating. Burial followed in the South Holston Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
