Viola Coates Morgan, 89, of Lenoir City, passed Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
She was a member of West Broadway Baptist Church and retired from Scovill.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Arless J. Morgan Sr.; son, Arless J. Morgan Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Ailene and Raymond Johnson; parents, Melvin and Trixie Lee Coates; brothers, Gordon, Maurice, Raymond and Cecil Coates; and sisters, Margaret Skidmore and Ailene Coates
She is survived by her children and spouses, Phylis and Paul Roberts, Connie and Terry Williams, Sandy and Richard Rohde and Bobby and Tammy Morgan; grandchildren, Kristin (Scott) Carroll, Paula Roberts, Randy (Laura) Johnson, Travis Williams and Kaitlin, J.R., Josh, A.J. and Laura Morgan and Joshua (Teresa) Ward; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Maleah Roberts, Ben, Karlee and Alyssa Carroll, Kaylee and Abigail Johnson, Noah and Chase Ward and Tyler Brock; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Bob Gamble officiating. Family and friends proceeded to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment. The family would like to express a special "thank you" to the Harmony Unit of River Grove Health and Rehabilitation and UT Hospice for their care and support.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
