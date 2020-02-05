Vickie Jean Casteel Wells, 74, of Philadelphia, passed away Jan. 28, 2020.
Vickie was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos “Boo” Wells; parents, George and Eula Casteel; and sister, Betty Shell.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Carla and Jim “Bud” Nelms of Loudon, Jennifer and Jeff Guinn of Knoxville and Stacy Thomas of Sweetwater; sons and daughter-in-law, Brian Wells of Niota and Robert and April Wells of Philadelphia; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Justice of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
At Vickie’s request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.