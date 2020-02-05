Vera Sue McIntosh, 86, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
She was of the Baptist faith. Sue was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her hobbies included sewing and playing the piano. In her younger days, she enjoyed gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade McIntosh; two sons, Terry McIntosh and Roger McIntosh; parents, Joe and Elsie Milhorn; brother, Robert Milhorn; and sisters, Grace Curd, Maxine Harrison and Lottie Utsman.
She is survived by her children, Shirley McIntosh, Teresa Toney and husband, Jack, and Ricky McIntosh and wife, Becki; grandchildren, Lindsay Toman and husband, John, Aaron Freeman and Jason McIntosh; great-grandchildren, Wade Toman and Kayden McIntosh; brother, J.C. Milhorn; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 1-2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Taylor Adams officiating. Burial followed in the Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
