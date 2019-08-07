Troy Lee Smith, 69, of Lenoir City, passed away July 31, 2019, at his home after a long illness.
Troy was born Jan. 12, 1950, in the Knobs of Monroe County to Harrison and Reba Parton Smith. He was of the Baptist faith and was a deacon and member of Hickory Creek Baptist Church.
Troy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, metal detecting and going the extra mile for estate sales. Troy retired from Plexco after 35 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison Smith and Reba Parton Smith; brother, Jimbo Smith; sister, Eva Smith Ayers; niece, Kristi Nicholson; and father-in-law, James Jurlon Deaton.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years and high school sweetheart, Janice Deaton Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Christy Smith, Matt and Patty Smith and Jason and Emiley Smith; seven grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Wanda Smith of Florida; devoted mother-in-law, Irene Deaton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with Troy’s brother-in-law, the Rev. Bill Deaton, officiating. Burial followed in Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
