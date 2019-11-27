Tammy Darlene Dyer, 59, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at her home.
Tammy had many accomplishments and hobbies, one of those being her avid love for UT football, and also being an enthusiast of Boston Terriers. She was the owner of Little Bits Dog Kennel and enjoyed the companionship of her dogs. She took pride in the breed and on occasion sold to a few celebrities. Tammy’s greatest achievement was the day she professed Christ as her savior. Despite all of her earthly sickness and sorrows, she has now passed from death to eternal life and is at peace. John 5:24.
Tammy will be missed by her family and friends.
Tammy was preceded in death by one daughter, Cassondra Wilson; and parents, Glenn and Lorene Presley.
She leaves behind her husband, James Dyer of Kingston; her son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Mel Presley of Madisonville; one step-daughter, Regina Hannah of Norcross, Ga.; grandchildren, Dezyi and Abbee Presley and Mirren and Alyssa Hannah; great-grandchildren, Ozzy and Sylar Crespo and Kaitlee Betty; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Rita Presley; and nephews, Dallas and Melissa Presley Benji and Amanda Presley.
A memorial service was scheduled for noon Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Maranatha Church of The Harvest, 15301 Highway 11, Lenoir City, TN 37771.
In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses can be mailed to Maranatha Church of The Harvest, 15301 Highway 11, Lenoir City, TN 37771 c/o James Dyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.