Tamara Selvidge Dunnill, 55, of Murfreesboro and formerly of Lenoir City, passed away on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Murfreesboro.
She was the daughter of the late William Jackson Selvidge and Lois Hartman Selvidge.
Tamara is survived by her husband, William F. Dunnill; daughter, Kayla Millians and her husband, Tyler; son, Catlin Helton and his wife, Shalee; sister, Michele Patterson and her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Levi Millians and Cheyanne Helton; stepdaughter, Jessica Floyd and her husband, Kevin; step-son, Bryan Dunnill and his wife, Summar; step-grandchildren, Bryce and Josie Floyd and Dax, Miller and Hayes Dunnill; and nephews, Jordan Parker and Tristan Patterson.
Services to celebrate Tamara will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Highland Park Baptist Church, 4333 Highway 11 East, Lenoir City, TN 37772, with visitation prior to the service 9-11 a.m. at the church. Family and friends will meet at Lakeview Cemetery following service for the interment.
Tamara was a member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro and a lover and supporter of University of Tennessee athletics, especially the Lady Vols basketball program. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis.
