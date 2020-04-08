Sylvia “Silver” Tinnel Parris, 79, of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020, at her home.
She was a member and former piano player at Lenoir City Primitive Baptist Church. Silver was a former employee of Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill and J.C. Penney. She loved to sing and keep her grandbabies.
Silver was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ron L. Parris; parents, Pete and Catherine Tinnel; and twin brother, Sid Tinnel.
She is survived by her daughters, Ronda Tatham (Randy) and Selena Parris; grandchildren, Chase Coleman (Shante), Brooke Coleman (Eric), Luke Selvidge, Chandler Burriss (Carl) and Spencer Tatham; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Coleman, Kobe Adams, Max Coleman, Paxton Burriss, Ava Burriss and Elijah Burriss; sister, Tootie Parris; brother, Lanny “Sonny” Tinnel; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jan and Jerry Spoon; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services with the Rev. Steve Kirby officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.