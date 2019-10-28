Steve Porter, 72, of Loudon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, JoAnn Miller Porter; parents, Cliff and Ersa Porter; and brother, Larry Allen Porter.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Billie Jo and John Hamilton; son, Shane (Tonia Robinson) Porter; grandchildren, Taylor Hamilton, Josef Hamilton, Daniel, SkyAnn Porter and Tasha Robinson; and sister, Brenda Porter.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
