Shirley Ruth Battee Todd, 95, of Farragut, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Shirley was retired from TRW. She loved to cook and traveled throughout the world as long as she was able. Shirley formerly attended Concord United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Todd; parents, Royce and Marie Battee; and sister, Joyce Martin.
Shirley is survived by several cousins and many friends. A special thank you to Priscilla Helton and her wondrous friends that became like family at Concord Villas.
Shirley requested that no formal services be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
