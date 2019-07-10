Shannon Edward Sexton, 50, of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly July 5, 2019.
Shannon was of the Pentecostal faith. He was an avid gun collector, loved wildlife and riding his ATV. Shannon was kind and compassionate.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Joe Sexton Sr.; sister, Ida Mae Sexton; step-brother, Roger Lee Sexton; and grandparents, Ollie and Edward Marshall.
He is survived by mother, Bettie Sexton; brothers, Alvin Joe Sexton Jr. (Candie), Kevin Lee Sexton, Tim Sexton (Tina), Robert Ernest Sexton and David Sexton (Aimee); sister, Caroline Michelle Stockett (Greg Ledbetter); and step-children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, in the Click Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Bobby Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
