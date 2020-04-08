Sara Fleming Johnson, 71, of Lenoir City, passed away March 30, 2020, with her husband by her side.
Sara was born in Sweetwater in 1948. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. She spent 20 years in Pro Life Ministries before working at Hand Up For Women.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marcella Fleming; and a brother, Steve Fleming.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Johnson; daughters, Lisa Reagan, Sherry McGovern, Debbie Prickett, Barbara Scalf and Tara Rouse; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will have a memorial service at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge at a later date.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Johnson family.
