Sandra Kay Taylor Moser

Sandra Kay Taylor Moser, 71, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

She was a member of Sixth Avenue Church of God. Sandra was retired from Harris, Horton and Mabry dentist office. She loved her family and cherished being a grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Tommy Moser; parents, Earl and Kathleen Taylor; and brother, Hobert Taylor.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Moser; grandchildren, Cole, Dylan and Caylie Adams and Landon Moser; sister, Linda Harrell and husband, Tommy; special niece, Danita; numerous nieces and nephews; and goddaughter, Carolee Adams.

The family received friends 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Sixth Avenue Church of God in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 3:30 p.m. with the Revs. Ernie Varner and Mike Waters officiating. Burial followed in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

Tags