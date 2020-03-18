Sandra Kay Fagg Goodwin, 67, of Loudon, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Fort Loudoun Medical Center. Sandra was a member of Central Baptist Church. She worked with Viskase for many years and later became a caregiver, assisting the elderly. Sandra loved spending time outdoors with her family; she enjoyed camping and was an avid fisherman.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Glen Fagg and Norma (Bledsoe) Hope; step-father, Earl Hope; brother, Daryl Fagg; and nephew, Randy Fagg. She is survived by her loving family, son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Lovetta Shaw; grandchildren, Alysha Holloway, Hayvin and Daniel Varvel, Carla and Adam Childs, John Paul Shaw and Randi Reigh Shaw; nine great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Danny Ray and Mable Fagg; sister, Kelly Shaw; and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a private memorial service to honor Sandra at a later date. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon, is in charge of arrangements. www.mcgillclick.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.