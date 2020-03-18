Samuel L. Cannon, 76, of Lenoir City, passed away on March 14, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Sam was a Vietnam Veteran and a retired truck driver. Best of all Sam was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Cannon; parents, Clarence F. Cannon and Rosa Bell Cannon Hubbard; stepfather, W.T. “Red” Hubbard; brothers, Fred Cannon and Tom Cannon; and sisters, June Coley and Mary Ruth Davis.
Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Cannon and Heather Willis and husband, Billy; grandchildren, Tyler, Whitney (Jacob), Sydney, Kyle, Shannon, Bubba and Kara (Will); siblings, Rose Palmer, Sue Bright (Douglas), Gene Cannon (Martha), Odie Hubbard (Datha) and Nell Stalsworth; loving companion, Hilda Wright; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Shane Grayson officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.