Samuel L. Cannon

Samuel L. Cannon, 76, of Lenoir City, passed away on March 14, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Sam was a Vietnam Veteran and a retired truck driver. Best of all Sam was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Cannon; parents, Clarence F. Cannon and Rosa Bell Cannon Hubbard; stepfather, W.T. “Red” Hubbard; brothers, Fred Cannon and Tom Cannon; and sisters, June Coley and Mary Ruth Davis.

Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Cannon and Heather Willis and husband, Billy; grandchildren, Tyler, Whitney (Jacob), Sydney, Kyle, Shannon, Bubba and Kara (Will); siblings, Rose Palmer, Sue Bright (Douglas), Gene Cannon (Martha), Odie Hubbard (Datha) and Nell Stalsworth; loving companion, Hilda Wright; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Shane Grayson officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

