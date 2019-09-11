Samuel Joseph Brown, 34, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Sam was a 2003 graduate of Lenoir City High School. He loved all of his family, especially his two daughters.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Edna Brown, Ray and Reba Williams and Mamaw, Faye Brown Price.
He is survived by his daughters, Brylee Brown and Raelyn Brown; parents, Danny and Rose Brown; the sweetheart of his life, Amanda Davis; brother, Bill Brown; sister, Mattie Moran and husband, Fabian; nephew, Brooklyn Brown; nieces, Sasha Bryan and Destiney Brown; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel. Family and friends gathered 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home and proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for 10 a.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Celebrate Recovery in Lenoir City.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
