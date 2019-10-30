Sam B. Varner, 87, of Loudon, passed away Oct. 22, 2019 at his home.
He was of the Pentecostal faith. Sam was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Maremont with many years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel H. and Mary Etta Varner; sister, Mamie Varner; and brothers, Earl, David and Ernest Varner.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Stella Fritts Varner; children, Samuel Varner, Doyle Varner, Teresa Goss (Bill) and Daniel Varner (Charlene); grandchildren, Tony Varner, Brent Varner, Blakley Varner, Trent Goss, Crystal Fasano, Danielle Shannon and Angel Varner; great-grandchildren, Hayden Varner, Dalton Varner, Alexis Varner, Kaden Murray, Mason Whitfield, Katelyn Dishner, Reilly Dishner, Emma Fasano and Kimber-Grace Shannon; sister, Christine Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Revs. Ernie Varner and David Thompson officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Saturday and proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. Military honors were conducted by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
