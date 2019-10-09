Ruby W. "Midge" Abercrombie, 83, of Lenoir City, passed away Sept. 28 at Summit View of Farragut after a courageous battle with cancer.
After retiring from a long career at Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge, Midge enjoyed traveling, playing the organ, attending and watching UT sports and bird watching. During her last weeks, she enjoyed reading notes and anecdotes she had kept about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren — funny stories she kept in a special folder. Her last days were spent visiting with many family members and talking with other friends and family via texts.
Midge was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence R. "Bob" Abercrombie; parents, William and Margaret Whalen; brother, Orville Whalen; and sister, Katie Leibrock.
Midge is survived by her sister, Jean Rothzen and husband, Don Rothzen, of Stronghurst, Ill.; and daughters, Debbe Childress and husband, Mike Garrett, and Kathy Lynch and husband, James Lynch, of Knoxville; very special grandchildren, Megan Bullington and husband, Steve, Zachary Lynch and wife, Jessica, Brittany Brooks and husband, Jay, Beth Gallup and husband, James, Pierce Childress and Ian Lynch and wife, Ashley; and 10 beautiful great-grandchildren she treasured dearly.
A private family funeral will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made in her name to charities of choice.
Many thanks are extended to the wonderful staffs of Tennessee Cancer Specialists, Autumn Care Senior Living and Summit View of Farragut for their special care.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.