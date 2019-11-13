Roy Lynn Harness, 55, of Lenoir City, passed away Nov. 6, 2019.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Quinton and Linda Harness; and brother, Ray Harness.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy Patrick Kershner; Jeremy’s mother, Denise Kershner; brothers, Randy and Ronnie Harness and James McCloud; sister, Patsy Heape; aunt, Shirley Goth; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

No public services will be held.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

