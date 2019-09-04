Ronald V. “Lightning” Smallen, 81, of Loudon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
He was a Navy veteran and was stationed on the USS Taussig. He retired from Walmart in 2017.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Ronda Smallen Hanson; son, Michael P. Smallen Sr.; and parents, Cecil and Bobby Smallen.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Smallen Hooks; grandchildren, Kayla Smallen, Amy Hanson, Joyce Smallen, Shan Smallen and Michael Smallen Jr.; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and special friend, George Selvage.
Special thanks to Edward, Barney and Joe.
Services for Mr. Smallen were held Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations.
