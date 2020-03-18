Ronald “Ronnie” A. McMillan, 80, of Lenoir City, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home.
He was born June 2, 1939, in Loudon County, to Carrie Lee (Scarbrough) and Ralph W. McMillan.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Ky., and in the Mortar Battery 1st Airborne Battle Group 327th Infantry.
After leaving the military, he lived in Noblesville, Ind., and worked several years for Dick Zeiss Construction and was later owner of East Side Enco Service Station in Noblesville, Ind. After retirement he moved back to Tennessee where he continued to work in construction for several years. He was an avid fisherman and loved to fish the Tennessee River for anything he could catch and trout streams for rainbow trout.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Keith E. McMillan; brothers, Ralph K. McMillan, Billy C. McMillan and Thomas J. McMillan; and sisters, Diane (Bob) Johnson and Bettye J. (Wayne) Stamey.
He is survived by daughter, Pamela (Jim) Gangwer of Akron, Ohio; granddaughter, Jami Gangwer; and son, Jeffery “Jefro” McMillan of Lenoir City. He is also survived by three brothers, Charles C. (Dorothy) McMillan of Noblesville, Ind., Bob L.(Betty) McMillan of Lapel, Ind., and Larry E. McMillan (Paula Fischer) of Lexington, Ky.; and a whole passel of nieces and nephews from hither and yon.
There will be no viewing or visitation and a celebration of life will be planned later. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are being handled by Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.