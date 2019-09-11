Ronald L. “PeaWea” Faulkner, 69, flew home Sept. 5 to God’s celestial shore to dwell forever. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Ronald is preceded in death by parents, Albert L. and Ruth Mae Cochran Faulkner.
Ronald is survived by sisters, Marie Moore, Shirley Burnette and Wanda Henry (Calvin); brothers, Albert B. Faulkner (Mary) and Earnest L. Faulkner; sons, Ronald Faulkner (Lisa) and Timmy Faulkner (Missy); daughter, Kathleen Brock (Kevin); grandsons, Austin and wife, Marina, Chris, Jordan, Hayden, Ronald Jr., and Tyler; granddaughters, Miley, Mykah and Alexis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Heather for being so kind and loving to PeaWea and being there for him when he needed you or just wanted you to be.
The family received friends at 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the east chapel of Loudon Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve Mr. Faulkner’s family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.