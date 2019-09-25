Ronald J. Yount, 71, of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly Sept. 21, 2019.
Ronald had attended Cool Branch Church in Hancock County and was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He retired from the furniture industry after a lifelong career as a designer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Ann Garland Yount.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley McCoy Yount; daughters and sons-in-law, Aimee and Tim Redmond and Chrissy and Craig Gray; grandchildren, Chancellor Gray (Chelsey), Cody Gray, Christopher Gray and Madison Miller (Jessy Taylor); sisters, Lois Maxey (Earl), Jenny Vandergriff and Stacy Johnson (Allen); and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Bingham officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the McCoy Cemetery in Hancock County for graveside services and interment with the Rev. Dallas Harrell officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
