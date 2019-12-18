Ron L. Parris, 83, of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Ron was a member of Lenoir City Primitive Baptist Church. He was a longtime Realtor/auctioneer and along with his partners founded The Real Estate Place in Lenoir City. Ron was a member of the Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F&AM and a lifetime Shriner. He was a longtime gospel singer with the Harmonizer Quartet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Maude Parris; brothers, Harold Parris and John Parris; and sisters, Lena “Cricket” Donnett, Jane Parris and Jewelene Herd.
Ron is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia “Silver” Parris; daughters, Ronda Tatham (Randy) and Selena Parris; grandchildren, Chase Coleman (Shante), Brooke Coleman (Eric), Luke Selvidge, Chandler Burriss (Carl) and Spencer Tatham; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Coleman, Kobe Adams, Max Coleman, Paxton Burriss, Ava Burriss and Elijah Burriss; sister, Jan Spoon (Jerry); sister-in-law, Tootie Parris; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Kirby officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Saturday and proceed to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. graveside services with full military honors conferred by the United States Marine Corps and Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
